Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"You were three years old at that time… and now I can no longer hold you up…"So said Li Qingye, an elderly man in his 70s, who finally met his lost son after 40 years. Li has a serious illness, which made his other two sons eager to find their missing brother. Li recalled that in 1979 he took his wife Ye and their 3-year-old son back home from Guangzhou, Guangdong Province to Danzhou, Hainan Province. At a bus station, when Ye went to buy the tickets, their son was taken away by a middle-aged man. Being seriously ill for years, Li still felt regret that he didn't find his long-lost son. His two younger sons filed another missing person's report with the Guangzhou police in 2015, but it wasn't until early November, after Li's two younger sons posted the information online, that a man in Danzhou replied that he could be the one. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)