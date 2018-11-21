Shanghai basks in radiant glory of seasonal chrysanthemum festivals

Colorful chrysanthemum on display at an exhibition held at Gongqing Forest Park in November. Photo: IC

Almost all flowers wither in late autumn. All, that is, except for one species of flower, the chrysanthemum, which is currently in full seasonal bloom across Shanghai. All varieties of chrysanthemum can now be found in the city's many parks and gardens. Knews recently prepared a local guide for chrysanthemum lovers to appreciate this hardy flower in all its glory.Songjiang chrysanthemum culture festival is held at Wushe Agricultural Park on Yexinzhi Road in Songjiang district till November 25. The total area of this expo will reach 16.67 hectares, with a core area of 8 hectares. They will display over 1,000 species of chrysanthemum during the festival. Apart from the outdoor and indoor displays and a modern floral section, there are parent-child programs such as merry-go-rounds and magic ocean balls. Reach the park by bus including Lianfeng Route and Songxinfeng Route.The 2018 Jiading chrysanthemum exhibition displays more than 30,000 pots of chrysanthemum at 14 scenic spots, five stereoscopic scenic spots, six landscaping sketches and three flower paths which surround the old town of Jiading, creating a gorgeous autumn landscape. Huilongtan Park is the major exhibition venue of this chrysanthemum exhibition. Other exhibition areas include entrances to the Hujia Expressway, Jiading Wisteria Park and Bole Plaza. Visitors can take metro Line 11 and transfer to Jiading No.12 bus to get to the park.Putuo district's 2018 chrysanthemum exhibition is held at Yichuan Park until November 25. It is divided into four sections which allow park-goers to appreciate rare species of chrysanthemum, enjoy gardening and experience related folk customs. Visitors can take metro Line 3 and get off at Zhongtan Road Station to arrive at the park.This year's Shanghai chrysanthemum exhibition is held at Gongqing Forest Park till November 25. More than 200,000 pots of chrysanthemum with over 800 species will be on display at the expo. The organizer has arranged different exhibition sections to present chrysanthemum of different species. Visitors can take metro Line 4 or 8 and transfer to No.147 or No.102 buses to get to the park on Jungong Road in Yangpu district.The 13th China (Shanghai) Chrysanthemum Exhibition will present more about this flower to locals and tourists in 2019. The event will be held in Shanghai between October 26 and November 26 in 2019. Being the major exhibition venue, Gongqing Forest Park, along with branch venues Fangta Park of Songjiang district and Qiuxiapu landscape garden of Jiading district, will present a beautiful scenery of chrysanthemum to residents and tourists during the one-month period. Initiated in 1982, the China Chrysanthemum Exhibition has become one of the most important flower exhibitions in China. It has effectively improved scientific research level, cultivation technology and cultural development of chrysanthemum in Shanghai.This story was translated based on reports by Knews.

A girl poses for photos in front of a flower bed made up of chrysanthemum at Gongqing Forest Park in November. Photo: IC

Visitors admire chrysanthemum exhibited at Gongqing Forest Park in October 2017. Photo: IC