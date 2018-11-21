Foreigners in Shanghai share their television viewing habits

Photo: VCG

The fourth China Television Conference is being held in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from November 21 to 22, according to a report by xinhuanet.com. November 21 is also World Television Day, but do people still watch TV in this digital day and age? If so, how often and what programs do they usually watch? Will TV sets be replaced by other electronic devices in the near future? The Global Times interviewed some foreigners in Shanghai about their viewing habits.The Accenture 2017 Digital Consumer Survey, which involved 26,000 people in 26 countries and regions, showed that only 23 percent of viewers preferred watching programs on a television set, according to a report published by CNBC in April 2017."I am not watching TV anymore," said Kseniia, a 20-something girl from Russia, explaining that she works every day and she doesn't have time. Petrov Strahinja, a copywriter from Serbia and Katya Krasilnikova, a 39-year-old event project manager from the UK, said that they too never watch TV.However, Eoin Horgan, a restaurant manager from Ireland, said, "I watch TV maybe two or four times a week," while Rao Vinay from America said that he watches TV every day for a couple of hours.Tobias Lunk from Germany told the Global Times that he watches TV only once a week in Shanghai. But when in Germany, he watches it maybe every two days. He prefers documentaries, movies, serials as well as "The Voice of China."Krasilnikova thinks that watching TV is waste of time. Similar sentiments were echoed by Kseniia, who pointed out that there is always a bunch advertisements interrupting her favorite shows in Russia every five minutes. Likewise, Strahinja said there is nothing interesting on TV anymore. "I like to use the internet now to choose my own programs."According to a 2017 report published by CNBC, a survey released by research group GfK in 2017, which surveyed 10,000 US "cord-cutters" (who canceled their cable or satellite subscriptions) and "cord-nevers" (people who never had a subscription) said they preferred streaming network programming over network broadcasts and cable TV.Christine Koriath, a 32-year-old woman from Germany, watches China Central Television CCTV when in China. "It may help me learn Chinese," she added. Horgan, however, usually watches news, current affairs or sports on CCTV 5, the TV channel for sports in China.Strahinja said that TV will be replaced in the next 10 years because the net is more useful and it has a bigger range of programming. "Now, every person can choose whatever they want to watch," he said."It's already been replaced," Krasilnikova told the Global Times. "TV is on its last legs." She added that television is not sufficient anymore, as people can get the information they need from elsewhere, like the internet. "There will be a new form of TV which is not like the one we know now," she said. "It's a completely new era for television."Lunk agrees, but explained that TV and digital devices are two separate things. "There will still be serials because families come together to watch TV," he said. "But if they want to watch something specific, they will go on Netflix or YouTube," Horgan stipulated, adding that he occasionally turns on the TV just to pass time, "because there is always something on."This story was written by Yao Jiaying based on a Global Times video.

