Hema Fresh CEO apologizes for label cheat

Hou Yi, CEO of Hema Fresh, an online-to-offline Chinese retail supermarket under Alibaba Group, posted an apology letter on its Sina Weibo account, Knews reported Wednesday, saying the general manager of its Shanghai branch was fired.



A customer complained to media on November 17 that an employee at a Hema Fresh store in Jing'an district replaced old labels on packages of carrots with fake new dates. The employee was reportedly fired by the store. But Hema Fresh said in an announcement Sunday that the management team should be responsible for the issue and the punishment of the employee will be reversed.



Hou said Hema Fresh requested all of its branch stores to do self-inspections and improve operational standards following the scandal. He promised that any future behavior infringing on customer rights would be punished severely.



Market supervision authorities in Jing'an also launched a formal investigation of the involved products. The authorities will carry out their punishment according to regulations and results. However, some Chinese food experts said that there is no clear "expiration date" for agricultural products.

