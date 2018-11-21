Cargo ship capsizes, two mariners rescued

A 386-ton cargo ship was found capsized in waters close to Wusong estuary of Shanghai. Two of its crew members were rescued by passing passenger ships on Wednesday morning, according to the official WeChat account of Chongming district.



A passenger ship from Wusong of Baoshan district heading to Hengsha of Chongming district spotted the mariners just 10 minutes after setting out. It saved one of them, covered the man with warm clothing and sent him to Wusong wharf.



The other mariner was rescued by another ship passing by. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

