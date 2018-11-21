Father sets son’s bed on fire to wake him for work, burns building

A father in Shanghai douses his sleeping son's bed sheets with diesel fuel. Photo: VCG

A father in Shanghai faces arson charges after he doused his sleeping son's bed sheets with diesel fuel and lit them on fire in an attempt to get him out of bed.Local authorities said the man, surnamed Mao, had sparked the blaze in his Qingpu district apartment building because his son had overslept for work.A neighbor first alerted emergency response after finding his home was on fire on April 26.Firefighters traced the source of the fire to Mao's apartment, Tencent reported on Wednesday.Father and son both work as excavator operators. Mao said they had to be on the job at 6 am, and became angry when he discovered his son still sleeping an hour later.After failing numerous times to wake up his son, Mao said he lost patience, splashed diesel fuel on his son's bed and lit it on fire.However, the fire soon grew out of control and spread until firefighters arrived.The Qingpu district procuratorate has charged Mao with arson.He has yet to stand trial.