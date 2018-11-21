Seeing double: Twins score for opposing teams

Italy's second division was seeing double on Sunday after twin brothers scored for opposing teams in a mid-table Serie B clash between Benevento and Spezia.



Matteo and Federico Ricci, both 24 and products of Roma's youth system, found the net between two goals from Nigerian David Okereke in a 3-1 win for Spezia over Benevento, who were relegated from the top flight last season following a record-breaking losing streak at the start of a campaign.

"I was hoping that this would happen, with a goal for me and a goal for my brother, I'm obviously delighted," said Spezia midfielder Matteo, whose goal helped bring his side to within a point of Benevento and the promotion playoff places.

"We have to continue like this. I dedicate the goal to my family, who were all here at the ground."

Okereke opened the scoring for the hosts after 11 minutes and Matteo doubled their lead midway through the first half before his brother Federico pulled one back for Benevento just before half-time.

Okereke sealed the points for Spezia just before the hour mark.

Matteo joined Spezia from Roma last July on a permanent basis with a buy-back clause.

Federico made his Serie A debut with Roma in 2013 during Marseille coach Rudi Garcia's time as coach before moving to Sassuolo in 2017, and is currently on loan at Benevento.



