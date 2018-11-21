1st int'l anti-piracy drill to be held next year: Iran Navy Cmdr

Khanzadi made the remarks Wednesday addressing a meeting which was held on the eve of 'Navy Day' slated to be held on November 28.



Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on the cooperation between Iran's Navy and world countries, he said Iran is an active member of the IORA.



'We enjoy good cooperation with other countries; he said adding that various meeting took place between the Iranian navy force and other countries last year.



Khanzadi also referred to the cooperation between Iran and other countries in the field of training.



He also referred to the security in the regional waters and Persian Gulf, saying that Iran has established complete security without relying on trans-regional countries.



The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is an international organization consisting of coastal states bordering the Indian Ocean.

