Beijing, Manila to move ahead with oil devt talks

Schoolchildren wave the national flags of the Philippines and China along the route of Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy at the Malacanang palace grounds in Manila on Tuesday. Photo: AFP





China and the Philippines said on Wednesday they will continue to discuss details on oil and gas development in the South China Sea, one day after the two countries agreed to upgrade bilateral ties and reaffirmed their pledge to peacefully resolve maritime disputes.



China looks forward to fully promoting bilateral maritime cooperation with the Philippines to make the South China Sea a peaceful region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing on Wednesday.



Geng made the remarks after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on oil and gas development on Tuesday.



"The two sides have made a step forward on oil and gas development and cooperation," Geng said.



"China also looks forward to enhancing communication with other countries in the South China Sea on such cooperation," he noted.



The MOU is a milestone in China-Philippines cooperation involving two key claimants in the South China Sea, Liu Feng, director of a research center on the Philippines under Hainan Normal University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Liu noted that "the move should serve as an example for cooperation for countries surrounding the South China Sea."



China and the Philippines released a joint statement on Wednesday to renew their pledge to peacefully address disputes and not to resort to military threats or the use of force.



"Contentious issues are not the sum total of China-Philippines relations and should not exclude mutually beneficial cooperation in other fields," the statement said.



The two sides signed 29 cooperative documents on Tuesday and lifted bilateral ties to comprehensive strategic cooperation relations.





Fruit from the Philippines is displayed at an international fruit and vegetable expo held in Beijing. File photo: VCG





Unfounded suspicions



However, not everyone welcomed the China-Philippine MOU. The Voice of America Chinese service reported on Tuesday that the move shows the Philippine government's "white feather" to China on the South China Sea issue.



Philippine opposition lawmakers are concerned that the joint cooperation in the South China Sea would harm the country's sovereignty and warned of a possible impeachment of President Rodrigo Duterte, the VOA report said.



Such suspicions are a deliberate distortion of the two countries' cooperation, Chen Xiangmiao, a research fellow at the Hainan-based National Institute for the South China Sea, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



A joint development is not Duterte's concession but serves the Philippines' vital interests as it can get the country away from dependence on oil and gas imports, Chen pointed out.



The Philippines imported 41,747 million barrels of crude oil in the first half of 2018, an increase of 15.9 percent from the same period last year, according to the Philippine Department of Energy.



"To prevent disputes and pursue a joint development is the consensus of China and the Philippines, which help reduce hostility, enhance mutual trust and lay the foundation for resolving the South China Sea issue," Chen said.



By cooperating with China in various areas, the Philippines can achieve greater economic and infrastructure development, create a better investment environment from which the US will also benefit, Chen explained.



He noted that suspicions of opposition lawmakers are aimed at suppressing Duterte and the next election.



Liu pointed out that the VOA reflects US concerns that close ties between China and the Philippines will weaken its military alliance with the latter, thus creating an obstacle to the implementation of its Indo-Pacific strategy.



"The US is still using a Cold War mentality and hegemony in the South China Sea issue. But they should understand that a peaceful and stable South China Sea will benefit not only the Asia-Pacific region but the global economy as well," Liu stressed.



Chen agrees with Liu, saying the US should not be worried as Duterte prefers a balance between China and the US rather than leaning toward any one side.



It would be a multilateral win-win situation if the US would join with a more open and cooperative attitude, Chen said.



The US and the Philippines plan to announce the start of their free trade negotiations next month, as the two allies look to bolster their economic relationship, Japan's Nikkei Asian Review reported in October.