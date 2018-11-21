SK to close ‘comfort women’ fund

People tear up papers with the words "2015 agreement" and "reconciliation healing foundation" in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday, after the South Korean government decided to shut down a controversial Japanese-funded foundation created to help former wartime sex slaves. Photo: IC

South Korea on Wednesday announced the formal shutdown of a controversial Japanese-funded foundation created to help former wartime sex slaves - a move that will further sour ties between the neighbors.It sparked a sharp reaction from Tokyo, which summoned the South Korean ambassador and urged Seoul to respect its "international promise."The issue of the women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II - so-called "comfort women" - is a highly emotional one that has marred the relationship between South Korea and its former colonial ruler Japan for decades.Despite both being democracies, market economies and US allies, ties between Seoul and Tokyo are heavily colored by disputes over history and territory.The foundation was created as a result of a controversial 2015 bilateral deal, in which Tokyo transferred 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) as compensation for the victims and Seoul agreed not to raise the issue again.But the agreement - finalized by former South Korean president Park Geun-hye as the US sought to repair its key Asian allies' relationship - angered some victims who described it as falling short of holding Japan responsible for wartime abuses.Park's successor and current president Moon Jae-in condemned the deal and his administration earlier this year vowed to return the money to Japan, while falling short of repudiating the pact."We... will take legal steps to formally dissolve the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation," said Seoul's gender equality ministry, which oversees the body."We have... decided to end the project based on the result of our reviews and current circumstances around the foundation," it said, adding it would seek to find a "reasonable way to handle" the remaining money sent by Japan.Tokyo reacted strongly, demanding South Korea honour the pact or risk tarnishing its reputation."The Japan-South Korea agreement of three years ago was the final and irreversible resolution," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters in Tokyo.