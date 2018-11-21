Trade spat impact on exports to be seen next year

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT







There weren't many surprises in China's economic data for October. Industrial output grew at 5.9 percent year-on-year, compared to a 5.8 percent increase in September, painting a generally stable picture of the economy.



The only surprise came with the export data, which recorded substantially accelerated growth in October, rather than the significant drop that had been expected.



The China-US trade friction has been escalating in recent months. On September 17, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The latest tariffs, effective as of September 24, started at 10 percent and will climb to 25 percent on January 1, 2019. As many export companies rushed to export goods to the US to avoid the new tariffs, Chinese exports saw a considerable increase in the third quarter, growing by 9.8 percent year-on-year, compared to a 4.9 percent rise during the first half of this year. It was generally expected that export growth would slow down sharply in the fourth quarter due to the impact of the US tariffs. But exports in October grew at an accelerated rate of 20.1 percent year-on-year.



A simple explanation is that Chinese companies front-loaded exports before the 10 percent tariffs rise to 25 percent in January next year. Another possible explanation is that the increased tariffs and the China-US trade friction have had a limited impact on exports from the mainland because Chinese exporters as well as US consumers and companies have digested the additional costs.



But the latter explanation is just too good to be true. Considering that it may be too late to make sales adjustments, mainland exporters as well as US consumers and companies should be able to shoulder the new tariffs to some degree. But so far there has been no data to prove this, and it is hard to estimate the specific extra cost that the market has had to deal with.



In comparison, the former explanation is logically justified. Front-loading of export orders before the 25 percent tariffs take effect next year makes perfect sense.



This means that China's exports may continue October's strong momentum in November and December, maintaining the double-digit growth. If this is the case, it will be ironic to see that the China-US trade friction has boosted Chinese exports instead of curbing them. For this reason, there is no need to worry too much about China's GDP growth this year. Although the trade friction has exerted downward pressure on domestic demand by affecting the stock market and corporate and consumer confidence, the relatively strong export performance is sufficient to allow for GDP growth of at least 6.5 percent this year.



However, it is also likely that starting from January 1 next year, China's export data will start to show the impact of the trade friction. And because of the front-loading of orders in the second half of this year, the impact will be considerable, meaning that export growth will see a significant slowdown next year.



Of course, the degree of the slowdown will depend on the intensity of the trade friction. There is also uncertainty over how things will go at a scheduled meeting between the two leaders of China and the US at the upcoming G20 meeting in Argentina at the end of November. It is generally expected that there will be some results and that the two sides will make a certain amount of concessions to ease the trade friction tension. However, given the contradictory attitudes of several US government officials since the meeting was announced, it is difficult to predict what the actual results will be.



Judging from the nature of the trade battle over the past few months, it is unrealistic to expect that the trade friction will soon end. The best result would be some sort of truce, so that at least the trade friction does not escalate.



In any case, the negative impact of the China-US trade friction on Chinese exports will be inevitable next year, and the degree of the impact will hinge on what kind of results the meeting between Chinese and US leaders produces at the end of this month.



The author is chief economist and general manager of the research department at China CITIC Bank International. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn