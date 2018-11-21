Interpol picks SK’s Kim as head

Russian candidate loses vote by member nations

Interpol announced Wednesday that Kim Jong-yang of South Korea had been chosen as its new president, beating a Russian official whose candidacy had unnerved Western nations.



The US-backed Kim, acting president of the global police body, was picked at a meeting of delegates from member nations in Dubai to replace Meng Hongwei, following his resignation in September after being charged with accepting bribes in China.



There had been growing Western calls for Interpol to reject Russian candidate Alexander Prokopchuk - a Russian interior ministry official and current Interpol vice president.



On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threw his weight behind Kim, who will serve until 2020.



"We encourage all nations and organizations that are part of Interpol and that respect the rule of law to choose a leader with integrity. We believe Mr. Kim will be just that," Pompeo told reporters.



Prokopchuk will continue in his role as Interpol vice president, a spokesperson for the interior ministry in Moscow, Irina Volk, told Russian news agencies.



"As before, his work will focus on strengthening the positions of Interpol in the international police community and increasing the efficiency of the organization's work," Volk was quoted as saying.



Interpol's president chairs its General Assembly while day-to-day operations are handled by the organization's secretary general Juergen Stock.



In remarks posted on Interpol's official Twitter account, Kim said after his election: "Our world is now facing unprecedented changes which present huge challenges to public security and safety.



"To overcome them, we need a clear vision: we need to build a bridge to the future."



In an open letter this week, a bipartisan group of US senators said choosing Prokopchuk would be like "putting a fox in charge of a henhouse."



Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the US senators' letter as a "vivid example" of an attempt to interfere in the vote.



Harriett Baldwin, a minister of state at the British foreign office, told parliament on Tuesday that London would support Kim's bid.



The controversy comes amid security concerns over accusations of Russian agents attempting to poison an ex-spy in Britain.



Ukraine, deeply at odds with Moscow over its annexation of Crimea and support for separatists, threatened to pull out of Interpol if Prokopchuk prevailed. Lithuania also said it would consider withdrawing from the network.



Moscow's interior ministry denounced a "foreign media campaign aimed at discrediting Russia's candidate."





