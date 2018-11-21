Days from summit, May takes Brexit to Brussels

Source:AFP Published: 2018/11/21 21:48:42





After enduring another parliamentary grilling at prime minister's questions in London, the British leader will cross the Channel to visit EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.



Having seen off - at least for now - a potential leadership challenge by hardline Brexiteers in her own party, she now hopes to wring out of Brussels a Brexit arrangement that she can sell to her parliament.



The withdrawal treaty itself is all but final, and preparations are under way for a summit on Sunday to sign it, but there remains the matter of a parallel 20-page political declaration on future EU-UK ties.



European diplomats and EU officials have been in intense talks on the political declaration this week. One of them told AFP that they now expect to publish it on Thursday morning, after May's afternoon tea talks with Juncker.



Neither side has much wiggle room left to polish the text, but May must show that she has left nothing on the table if she is to convince British members of parliament to ratify the deal in the coming weeks.



May faces pressure from her Northern Irish allies, who oppose a deal they say weakens British sovereignty in their province, and from Spain, which warned it might oppose the accord over the issue of Gibraltar.





