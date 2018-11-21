Accurate accountability oversight needed

A newly launched official article of China's top discipline watchdog emphasized that officials who violate Party discipline should be impartially held accountable, in order to eliminate the previous phenomenon of punishing officials for minor mistakes just to meet reprimand quotas.



The website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China published an article on Wednesday, pointing out the importance of accurately and impartially holding individuals accountable.



The article said that the key to determining culpability lies in precision, meaning that liability should not be generalized and misused.



"Holding an individual or group accountable generally is a serious problem for grass-roots officials," Tang Renwu, dean of the School of Governance of Beijing Normal University, told the Global Times on Wednesday, adding that it makes government officials run scared in their daily work, which hinders the implementation of their normal projects.



According to a report by Beijing-based China Comment, a semimonthly magazine administrated by the Xinhua News Agency last Wednesday, there is phenomenon of generalized accountability in some local executive branches.



The article came after a previous report in which a county official from East China's Anhui Province was disciplined after failing to answer phone calls from the inspection group in August within 4 minutes while he was in shower.



The China Comment report said that these cases were almost all related to the tasks and requirements of overseer assessment, which are considered as the political responsibility of local government administrations.



"There is no clear standard and regulation for holding individuals or groups responsible now, leading to confusion and misuse," while analyzing reasons for specific problems, Tang said.



China Comment said that Party organizations at all levels should identify who is the responsible subject, and focus on specific, key points of accountability, which will in turn make clear to cadres what their objectives are and how to perform their duties.



"The administrations need to formulate a regulation for determining accountability with high operability and detailed items, and even need a related law to manage it," Tang noted.

