Soccer body sets limits on players’ salaries

Brazil's Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Junior takes a penalty kick in a friendly match with China on Monday, in Recife, Brazil. Photo: AFP

By removing the tagline, "China's so-called soccer gold rush," the Chinese Football Association (CFA) is strengthening supervision over money spent by professional soccer clubs and setting new limits.CFA will set caps to curb some clubs' haphazard investment, huge transfer fees, and astronomical wages, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.Future transfer fees for players will be capped at 45 million yuan ($6.5 million) per foreign player, while transfer fees for domestic players should not exceed 20 million yuan, Xinhua said, after the Brazilian soccer star Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Júnior, former player of Chelsea Football Club, transferred to Shanghai SIPG for $76.9 million in 2016.Famous soccer commentator Zhang Lu told the Global Times on Wednesday that he supports the limit, as "many players' true abilities don't match their increasingly high salaries which would eventually harm the clubs."Zhang continued to stress that the wage cap must be properly adopted. "A slight limit will not change anything, but a sharp cut in wages will probably lead to side effects.""The move will curb the league's development, which is the root of a country's soccer industry," Zhao Hengzhi, a soccer commentator for Tencent Sports, told the Global Times."A prosperous league could help cultivate a soccer culture, which China lacks, and gather strength for future international glory… It may take China dozens of years," Zhao noted."It took the Spanish national team about 50 years before winning the European Football Championship… China should learn from Spain and be patient," Zhao said.CFA also stated that all domestic players will need to sign new contracts with wages meeting the new standard for the 2019 season.The new standard is based on the experience of foreign leagues and discussed and agreed on by Chinese clubs, Xinhua reported."CFA should pay more attention to the cultivation of young players instead of the clubs' conduct. A 'Yao Ming' who plays soccer would be more powerful than such limits in promoting soccer in China," said Zhao Xu, a Beijing-based soccer fan.