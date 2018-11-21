Technology companies strengthen CPC committee role in management, development

Authorities in South China's Guangdong Province, a major hub of technology companies and entrepreneurs, are strengthening internal Party construction work, a major way to improve corporate management, an expert said.



Party members should be trained and cultivated to hold the key posts of enterprises, according to a Party-build meeting, held by the Organization Department and cyber affairs office of Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Shenzhen, Guangdong on Tuesday, southcn.com reported Wednesday.



More Chinese technology companies have set up CPC branches lately, reflecting the importance of improving political positioning in the internet sector, Zhuang Deshui, deputy director of the Research Center for Government Integrity-Building at Peking University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



A photo of an artificial intelligence-powered robot standing by the side of the sickle and hammer Party logo, with the slogan "Amazing Party", has been widely circulated on social media. It is posted near a meeting room for Party construction work at Chinese voice-recognition company iFlytek's affiliate in Guangdong.Party building plays an important role in corporate management and development, iFlytek said.



"The rapid development of iFlytek owes thanks to the guidance of Party building and the hard work of Party members," Wu Dehai, Party chief of the CPC committee of the company, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



At the moment, four senior executives are members of the committee, and another 20 members have been promoted to senior management positions, Wu noted.



Wu also said that 90 percent of the Party members are group leaders and they constitute the technology backbone of the company.



Also, Party construction work is artificial intelligence (AI)-theme-centered, as the major target is to train AI talent, as well as to improve teambuilding and other factors.



The AI-powered technology company has 1,543 Party members among nearly 9000 staff, and a large number of them hold research and development positions.



"It's highly necessary for Chinese internet companies to enhance Party building, which will help them better understand internet policies," Zhuang said, noting that the sector is related to ideology, a situation that requires close connections between government and business.



Another Chinese technology company - Xiaomi Corp - said that Party members are playing an active role in daily work, and their values will also affect other employees, a situation that increases employees' responsibilities, the company's CPC committee told the Global Times Wednesday.



As of the end of June, the company had 3,029 Party members, and more than 70 percent were R&D employees.



Also, the CPC committees have advantages in management and team work. For instance, members strictly comply with discipline, which could offer a lesson to emerging sectors, he noted.



Guangdong will continue to cultivate more Party members in the technology sector, as the number of members accounts for less than 10 percent of total employees, according to media reports.





