Hainan Airlines reduces holding in Urumqi Air

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft of Hainan Airlines shows at the airport of Haikou, South China's Hainan Province on November 12. Photo: VCG

Hainan Airlines, a carrier affiliated with debt-laden HNA Group, will reduce its stake in budget carrier Urumqi Air but retain management rights, the airline said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday.HNA Holdings, under HNA Group, has a 70 percent stake in Urumqi Air at present. The filing said that after the transaction, the Urumqi municipal government or its designated subsidiaries will hold 70 percent of Urumqi Air's shares, while HNA Holdings will hold the remaining 30 percent.The filing didn't say how much money would be raised from the transaction.This is the latest move for the group to ease its cash flow problems, which it has been grappling with over the past year.HNA Group redeemed a $300 million bond issue that matured on November 6, and HNA Holdings issued 800 million yuan ($115.38 million) of renewable corporate bonds on November 5.Chen Feng, chairman of HNA Group, said that the group has sold a total of 300 billion yuan in assets and relieved its financial stress, according to 21jingji.com on Wednesday.Chen said the sale of such a large asset in such a short time shows that the group's assets are good and also shows its determination to reduce its assets.Chen said there could be more assets sold in the coming days.