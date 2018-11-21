Wind farm project in Croatia

A Chinese-invested wind farm project near Croatia's Adriatic coastal city of Senj officially began operations on Tuesday.



The Senj wind farm project is operated by Energija Projekt, a company specially set up to run the project in 2011. China's Norinco International Co signed an equity purchase agreement with Energija Projekt in November 2017.



According to the agreement, Norinco acquired 76 percent of the Croatian company's equity for about 32 million euros ($36.5 million). Total investment in the project could reach 179 million euros.



Within two years, 39 turbines will be built in the area 8 kilometers northeast of Senj. The nearly 45-square-kilometer wind farm will produce 530 million kilowatts of electricity annually.

