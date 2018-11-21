Mail on Europe-bound trains

The China-Europe freight train network has launched a regular postal service linking Zhengzhou, a transport hub in Central China's Henan Province, and Poland's Malaszewicze.



On Tuesday, a train carrying 7 tons of parcels departed from Zhengzhou Putian Container Center Station, marking the start of the service.



The new rail service is expected to reduce the cost of mail, expand the scope of delivery and shorten transportation time, according to the route operator Zhengzhou International Hub Development and Construction Co.



Zhengzhou has become an international transport hub with regular freight train services to more than 100 cities in Europe and Central Asia. The China-Europe freight train departs from Zhengzhou to Europe and returns eight times a week.





