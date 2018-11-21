M&A application approvals

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is working faster to approve merger and acquisition (M&A) applications.



According to Wind Info, a financial information provider, the CSRC had given the green light to 94 M&A applications as of Tuesday, out of a total of 107 applications.



Since October, the CSRC has unveiled a range of policies loosening restrictions on M&A applications.



Sectors such as next-generation information technology, new materials, environmental protection and new energy are to benefit from the loosening policies, according to analysts.





