Hebei issues smog alert

The nation's top steelmaking area, North China's Hebei Province, issued second-level smog alerts to 10 of its cities, effective from Thursday, the State-owned China Nation Radio (CNR) reported on Wednesday.



The provincial environmental bureau expects a wave of air pollution lasting from November 24 to 27.



Cities were asked to increase the supervision of their emergency measures and will be allowed to lift the alert when air quality shows improvement, according to the CNR report.





