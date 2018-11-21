Chinese experts train Angolans to develop agricultural sector

A delegation of seven Chinese agricultural experts are providing a two-week training program for Angolan technicians in central Angola's Huambo city to help cultivate more local talent and strengthen agricultural cooperation between the two countries.



The training, which started earlier this week, has attracted more than 20 Angolan agricultural technicians.



The Chinese delegation said the training mainly focuses on crop production and livestock breeding technologies, which cater to the local technicians' needs to build up their productive capabilities.



Abrantes Carlos, chief of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in Huambo, said the training offered by Chinese experts is timely and necessary since the lack of agricultural talent has long been an obstacle to the development of the province's agriculture-dominated economy. "We are looking forward to more technical and educational support of such kind," he said.





