Foxconn 'reviews its global operations' following Apple’s production order cut

Foxconn Technology Group, the biggest assembler of Apple Inc iPhones, said that it is carrying out a review on its global operations that is "no different than similar exercises carried out in past years," based on anticipated customer needs and economic challenges, the company told the Global Times in a statement on Wednesday.



"The review being carried out… is to ensure that we enter into each new year with teams and budgets that are aligned with the current and anticipated needs of our customers, our global operations and the market and economic challenges of the next year or two," Foxconn said in the statement.



The response came after a Bloomberg report said that Foxconn aims to cut 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) from expenses in 2019 as it faces "a very difficult and competitive year," according to an internal company memo it obtained.



The iPhone business will need to reduce expenses by 6 billion yuan next year and the company plans to eliminate about 10 percent of non-technical staff, said the memo.



The move is widely considered a response to the weakness in new iPhone sales.



Apple has cut production orders for all three iPhone models launched in September, and besides Foxconn, certain suppliers to the iPhone including screenmaker Japan Display Inc, British chipmaker IQE Plc and Lumentum Holdings Inc, have already lowered their forecasts, media reports said earlier.



Shares of Apple slumped by 4.78 percent on Tuesday, the lowest level for more than seven years. Shares for Honghai Precision Industry Co, the mother company of Foxconn, dropped by 0.56 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since November 2013, according to a report from caijing.com on Wednesday.



"We regularly review our global operations to ensure that we are always applying our resources in a way that supports our operations, our customers' demands and critical research and development priorities while also meeting the needs of all areas of our company," Foxconn said in the statement.



"These reviews enable us to meet our long-term responsibilities and commitments to our customers, our employees and business partners, and to our shareholders," it said.





