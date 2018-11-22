New shipping line to open between China, Lebanon's Tripoli port

Lebanon's port of Tripoli and Chinese maritime transport company Cosco agreed on Wednesday to open a maritime line between China and the port for regular export of Chinese products, local media reported.



The line is set to open on Dec. 24, according to the National News Agency.



Tripoli port's director Ahmed Tamer said that Cosco's step came after maritime shipping company CMA CGM opened its shipping line between China and the port on Oct. 9.



He added that Tripoli's port will start during the first quarter of 2019 to implement a project funded by the Islamic Bank, which will turn the port into a smart electronic facility in the region.

