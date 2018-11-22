Putin to meet with Saudi Crown Prince at G20 summit: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud during the upcoming G20
summit in Argentina, the Kremlin said Wednesday.
"Obviously, they will be together, as we assume, at this summit. So in one way or another they will have the opportunity to talk on the margins," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov said that he could not rule out the possibility of the two discussing oil prices, which have been volatile of late.
Both Russia and Saudi Arabia are the world's major oil producers.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud visited Russia in October 2017, when the two sides signed deals worth at least 2.1 billion US dollars.