Children make traditional food to greet light snow in east China

Children use orange, hawthorn and other fruits to make a kind of traditional food during an activity held at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2018. The activity was held to greet the light snow, one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children use azuki bean, corn and glutinous rice to make a kind of traditional food during an activity at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2018. The activity was held Wednesday to greet the light snow, one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children use glutinous rice, vegetable and salted duck egg to make a kind of traditional food during an activity at a kindergarten in Lijiaxiang Township of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2018. The activity was held Wednesday to greet the light snow, one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

