Chrysanthemum industry helps increase income of villagers in China's Hebei

Farmers harvest chrysanthemum in the greenhouse in Dongzhuangdian Village of Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 21, 2018. Chrysanthemum planting and processing industry was developed here to help increase the income of villagers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Farmers sort chrysanthemum for drying in Dongzhuangdian Village of Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 21, 2018. Chrysanthemum planting and processing industry was developed here to help increase the income of villagers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A working staff of a chrysanthemum processing plant checks the quality of chrysanthemum flowers in Dongzhuangdian Village of Luannan County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 21, 2018. Chrysanthemum planting and processing industry was developed here to help increase the income of villagers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

