"Christmas at Kew" light show kicks off at Kew Gardens in London

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2018 shows the Christmas light displays at the Kew Gardens in London, Britain. The "Christmas at Kew" will be held here from Nov. 22, 2018 to Jan. 5, 2019, in which visitors will see the Gardens light up for an unforgettable after-dark festive trail of lights. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2018 shows the Christmas light displays at the Kew Gardens in London, Britain. The "Christmas at Kew" will be held here from Nov. 22, 2018 to Jan. 5, 2019, in which visitors will see the Gardens light up for an unforgettable after-dark festive trail of lights. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

Children view the Christmas light displays at the Kew Gardens in London, Britain, on Nov. 21, 2018. The "Christmas at Kew" will be held here from Nov. 22, 2018 to Jan. 5, 2019, in which visitors will see the Gardens light up for an unforgettable after-dark festive trail of lights. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

Visitors view the Christmas light displays at the Kew Gardens in London, Britain, on Nov. 21, 2018. The "Christmas at Kew" will be held here from Nov. 22, 2018 to Jan. 5, 2019, in which visitors will see the Gardens light up for an unforgettable after-dark festive trail of lights. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2018 shows the Christmas light displays at the Kew Gardens in London, Britain. The "Christmas at Kew" will be held here from Nov. 22, 2018 to Jan. 5, 2019, in which visitors will see the Gardens light up for an unforgettable after-dark festive trail of lights. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)