Burundi elections must be free and credible: UN official

The 2020 elections in Burundi must be free, inclusive, democratic and peaceful as well as credible, said Jurg Lauber, chair of the Burundi configuration of the UN Peacebuilding Commission, on Wednesday.



"The elections of 2020 are already very much at the center of political attention in Burundi. It will be crucial for the future of the country that these elections be free, inclusive, democratic and peaceful, and that their results enjoy high legitimacy primarily inside the country, but also internationally," Lauber, who is Swiss ambassador to the United Nations, told the Security Council.



"I encourage the government of Burundi and its international partners to pursue their discussions about possible forms of assistance which the country may need in order to ensure the conduct of successful elections."



The announcement of President Pierre Nkurunziza not to seek re-election in 2020 was a significant development, said Lauber, who visited the country at the beginning of the month.



Leaders of the ruling party confirmed the intention of the president during his trip, said Lauber. Some interlocutors expressed the hope that this announcement would contribute to easing the tensions among political actors ahead of the 2020 elections, he said.



He was not able to meet Nkurunziza due to "a last-minute change" in the president's schedule, said Lauber.



But he said the upcoming elections should not distract from the fact that the socio-economic development of the country continues to require more attention and additional efforts.



Burundi's international partners in Bujumbura unanimously welcomed the fact that the government had issued a new National Development Plan. The plan has the potential to contribute to the well-being of the Burundian population and to enable an increased cooperation between the government and its international partners, he said.



"I encourage the government of Burundi and their partners to engage in an open and substantive strategic dialogue on the implementation of the plan, followed by sector-specific discussions on concrete projects. I also encourage bilateral and multilateral partners and the government of Burundi to continue their dialogue with a view to creating conducive conditions for the resumption of suspended assistance."



He also stressed the importance of an orderly and voluntary return of Burundian refugees and the realization of human rights.



The Burundi configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission remains committed to facilitating the dialogue between the government of Burundi and their international partners on all the issues, he said.

