Botswana, German presidents meet on ties

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier exchanged views on areas in which the two countries can strengthen their bilateral relations in official talks here on Wednesday.



Briefing the media after the talks, Masisi said they also discussed ways in which the Southern African region can benefit from Germany.



Masisi said the two countries can work together in developing the energy sector which is part of Botswana's priority areas in transforming its economy and improving the lives of the citizens.



"Energy production is one of our top priority areas which we need to address fast," he said.



For his part, the German president, who is on a 2-day state visit to Botswana, said his country is focused on using hydro power and wind for supply of energy and urged Botswana to take full advantage of the solar energy.



"Energy is an expensive resource and therefore producing it locally can save a lot of capital which could be extended to other developments," he said.



He said his country is committed to assisting Botswana in any way possible.

