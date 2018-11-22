Terror probe triggered over two suspected bombs found in London

British police have opened a counter-terror probe after two improvised explosive devices were found in a flat in north-west London, local media reported on Wednesday.



The suspicious bombs were found at a flat in Craven Park, Harlesden, on Wednesday morning and are believed to be improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the newspaper Daily Mail reported in an online story.



The bombs were "made safe" and taken away from the flat for forensic examinations, it said.



The flat was in the process of being refurbished and was evacuated while detectives from London police's Counter Terrorism Command launched an investigation.



Police are still at the flat where the devices were found as they continue carrying out their inquires.



"No arrests have been made and enquiries continue," said Metropolitan police in a statement.



They have carried out precautionary searches in the surrounding area to make sure there was nothing else of a similar nature nearby, according to the statement.

