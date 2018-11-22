US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Wednesday with the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.



Shares of Ctrip.com and TAL Education gained 6.26 percent and 4.82 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks of the index.



US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as investors saw tech shares rebounded and economic data came out weaker than expected.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.95 points, or less than 0.01 percent, to 24,464.69. The S&P 500 rose 8.04 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,649.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 63.43 points, or 0.92 percent, to 6,972.25.



As of Tuesday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,364.55, marking a 5.15-percent decrease for the month-to-date returns and a 23.50-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

