China's Fosun buys Israeli aesthetic technology company Medical Nova

Israeli aesthetic technologic device company Medical Nova announced on Wednesday that it will be acquired by Chinese international conglomerate and investment company Fosun.



The total deal amount is estimated at 55 million new shekels (about 14.75 million US dollars).



Fosun previously purchased Alma Laser company, which is located at the coastal city of Caesarea and Ahava cosmetics company from the Dead Sea.



The acquisition was made by Fosun through Alma, one of the world's leading companies in the field of laser-based technology for the medical aesthetics industry.



Established in 2003 and located in the business and hi-tech park Airport City in the center of the country, Medical Nova is one of the largest companies in Israel to distribute devices based on aesthetic medical technology.



Among Medical Nova clients are hospitals, surgeons, cosmetologists and medical aesthetics.



Medical Nova has recently entered the field of life style, which includes nutrition, injections and body sculpting equipment.



The acquisition is intended to maintain Alma's leading position in the Israeli market and to increase awareness of its brands among end-users. Fosun acquired Alma in 2013 for 240 million US dollars.



Medical Nova said that Fosun's entry will enable it to develop beyond the Israeli market, and that it is considering establishing clinics in the aesthetic field with equipment from Alma and others abroad.



Alma Laser said that Medical Nova's entry into new fields, such as fillers and new technologies, ensures the future success of joint operations in Israel.

