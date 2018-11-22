Myanmar state counselor stresses promoting interfaith dialogue to gain lasting peace

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has stressed the need to promote interfaith dialogue, saying that respect and understanding of religious and cultural diversity would contribute to lasting peace and security.



Suu Kyi made the remarks in her speech at an advisory forum on national reconciliation and peace in Myanmar held in Nay Pyi Taw Wednesday involving religious leaders under the theme of "Our Common Future," Myanmar News Agency reported Thursday.



Addressing measures for peace and harmony, she also emphasized the importance of education, noting that it is only through education, then a culture of peace, that ensures mutual respect, can be promoted.



Reviewing the three meetings of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference held over the past two years, Suu Kyi underlined that valuable progress has been made, believing that building relationship through dialogue is the best way for peace building.



The advisory forum on national reconciliation and peace in Myanmar was jointly organized by the government and Religions for Peace.

