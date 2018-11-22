New Fijian cabinet sworn in

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reshuffled his cabinet after winning the November 14 general elections and a new set of 13 ministers and eight assistant ministers were sworn in here on Thursday.



During a swear-in ceremony at the State House, Bainimarama retains the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, iTaukei Affairs and Sugar Industry. Meanwhile, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum loses education to Rosy Akbar, who was the former Minister for Health and Medical Services, but retains the role of Fiji's Attorney General and four other portfolios including economy, Civil Service, Communications and Public Enterprise.



The ministers retaining their portfolios include Mereseini Vuniwaqa with women and children and poverty alleviation, Semi Koroilavesau with fisheries and Osea Naiqamu with the forestry portfolio.



Inia Seruiratu becomes Minister for Defence and National security while Premila Kumar is the new Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Local Government, Housing and Community Development.



Parveen Bala is the Minister for Employment, Productivity, Industrial Relations, Youth and Sports. Mahendra Reddy has been sworn in as the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development, Environment and Waterways.



Ashneel Sudhakar is the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources while Jone Usamate has been sworn in as the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Disaster Management and Meteorological Services.



Rosy Akbar is the new Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts while Ifereimi Waqainabete is the Minister for Health and Medical Services.



Also sworn in were eight assistant ministers, including Vijay Nath is the Assistant Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Local Government, Housing and Community Development. Alvick Maharaj is the Assistant Minister for Employment, Productivity, Industrial Relations, Youth and Sports. George Vegnathan is the Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Sugar Industry.



The ruling FijiFirst party led by Bainimarama won 50.02 percent of the vote in last week's general elections and 27 seats in the 51 seat parliament.

