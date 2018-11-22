UN Security Council calls for ensuring success of DR Congo elections

The UN Security Council on Wednesday underscored the importance of the Dec. 23 elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and called for efforts to make the process successful.



In a press statement issued right before the start of the official electoral campaign, the Security Council said the elections constitute "a historic opportunity" for the first democratic and peaceful transfer of power, and the consolidation of stability and the creation of conditions for development in DRC.



It urged all parties, government and opposition, to engage peacefully and constructively in the electoral process, in order to ensure transparent, peaceful and credible elections and to preserve peace and stability in DRC and the region.



It further noted the importance of ensuring the safety and security of candidates and voters during the campaign period.

