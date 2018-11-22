6 killed in oil tank truck fire in southern Vietnam

A petrol tank truck fire broke out Thursday morning in Vietnam's southern Binh Phuoc province, leaving at least six people, including a family of four, killed and dozens of others injured, local media reported.



The fire broke out after the truck crashed into a stone-carrying three-wheeled vehicle in Chon Thanh district around 4:00 a.m., jumped onto pavement, pulled down an electric pole, and overturned, online newspaper Tuoi Tre (Youth) quoted witnesses as saying.



Petrol was spilled over the road, and the subsequent fire burnt 16 houses on the roadside with people inside sleeping.



After more than one hour efforts, firefighters managed to put out the fire, said the provincial police who are investigating the cause.



Some 3,770 fires and explosions happened across Vietnam in the first 10 months of this year, killing 91 people, injuring 235 others, and causing property losses of some 1,600 billion Vietnamese dong (69.5 million US dollars), according to the country's Fire Prevention and Fight Department.

