Australia, India to promote bilateral economic relationship

Australia and India have committed to boosting their economic ties following a meeting between leaders of the two nations.



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday met with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, the first Indian president attending the opening of the Australian chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry.



"India is the world's fastest growing major economy and offers more opportunity for Australian business over the next twenty years than any other single market," Morrison said in a media release on Thursday.



"Our work will focus on greater economic engagement targeting ten Indian states and ten key sectors, while providing practical support for Australian businesses entering or expanding operations in India," Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said.



The meeting coincided with Morrison confirming that he would adopt recommendations in a report written by Peter Varghese, the former secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), on cementing Australia-India trade ties.

