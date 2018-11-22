City view of Prague, Czech Republic

A musician plays cello at the Old Town in Prague, capital of Czech Republic, Nov. 18, 2018. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Tourists walk on the Charles Bridge in snow in Prague, capital of Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2018. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2018 shows a view of the city of Prague, capital of Czech Republic. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2018 shows the Old Town in Prague, capital of Czech Republic. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Tourists walk on the Charles Bridge in Prague, capital of Czech Republic, Nov. 20, 2018. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A tram passes by the Dancing House in Prague, capital of Czech Republic, Nov. 20, 2018. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Swans, pigeons are seen near the Charles Bridge in Prague, capital of Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2018. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2018 shows the night view of the Old Town Square in Prague, capital of Czech Republic. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The Voltava River runs through the city of Prague, capital of Czech Republic, Nov. 21, 2018. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A horse-drawn wagon passes the Old Town Square in Prague, capital of Czech Republic, Nov. 20, 2018. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2018 shows the night view of Charles bridge and the Prague Castle in Prague, capital of Czech Republic. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A couple enjoy a moment in a restaurant at the Old Town in Prague, capital of Czech Republic, Nov. 18, 2018. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2018 shows the night view of Prague, capital of Czech Republic. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The spires of buildings are seen in the Old Town in Prague, capital of Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2018. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The Prague castle is seen in Prague, capital of Czech Republic, Nov. 20, 2018. A historical city, the Czech capital is decorated with many medieval monuments. Along the Voltava River, the Old Town, the Lesser Town and the New Town were built between the 11th and 18th centuries. The Historic Centre of Prague was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1992. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)