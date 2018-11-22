Two arrested for stealing temple offerings to buy lottery tickets

Two men steal cash offerings from Buddhist temples in Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province. Source: Knews





Two men stole cash offerings from Buddhist temples in South China to buy lottery tickets because they believed it would bring them good luck.

Instead, the pair just got some bad karma and was arrested.



Police in Foshan, Guangdong Province said the two suspects, surnamed Yang and Tu, had repeatedly swiped cash from offering boxes at temple.

Surveillance footage shows Yang and Tu enter the temple, peek into each offering box and take the cash inside.

Police connected the suspects to reported thefts at area temples.

Yang and Tu, both factory workers, were arrested at their apartment on November 5, Foshan police said.

Tu later told officers they were using the cash to buy lottery tickets.

"I heard that cash offerings could bring good luck," Tu said, "So I thought that I would be able to win the lottery if I purchased with money from temples."

Yang and Tu were detained on theft charges.

Source: Kankan News





