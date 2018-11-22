Chinese social media responds to D&G ‘chopsticks’ controversy

A pair of chopsticks carries the emotions and memories of the Chinese people. Source: Sina Weibo





Chopsticks have become a rallying cry of sorts on Chinese social media in response to Italian design brand Dolce & Gabbana's controversial promo video featuring the traditional utensils that many in China perceived as being racist.

The video, made to promote D&G's since cancelled fashion show in Shanghai on Wednesday, shows an Asian woman fumbling with a pair of long chopsticks in an attempt to eat Italian foods such as pasta, pizza and a cannoli.

"Today we'll show you how to use these small sticks to enjoy our magnificent traditional margarita pizza," the narrator says.

Chinese on social media responded en force, accusing D&G of mocking their culture.

"Chopsticks are definitely not 'two small sticks'. They are a single epitome of Chinese culture," commented Weibo user "qinyimo."

"We need mutual respect. Please, if you want to sell things to Chinese customers, learn some traditional culture at least," added "diguaxionglaoliu."

The hashtag "Chinese chopsticks" began trending after CCTV News posted a two-minute video about the utensil's cultural significance.

"A pair of chopsticks carries the emotions and memories of the Chinese people," text in the video reads.

Only days after D&G's now notorious video, designer Stefano Gabbana himself became a target of criticism after comments made on his Instagram account disparaging China were circulated online.

In the wake of Gabbana's PR nightmare, the brand's show on Wednesday was cancelled as many of the Chinese celebrities and models scheduled to attend boycotted the event in protest.