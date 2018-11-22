Driver speeds 10km down highway without front tire

A driver was caught after he crashed into an East China highway railing and then continued driving for 10 kilometers with a missing front tire.

Video footage showed the white sedan shooting sparks as it careens down the Sujiahang highway in Jiangsu Province around 9:30 pm on November 1.

Highway workers in Jiangsu Province said they had heard a huge crash at the time.

They inspected the scene only to find a smashed railing with an entire car wheel wedged underneath.

A review of traffic video showed the car continued for 10 kilometers without a driver's side front wheel.

Sparks trail as it scrapes the pavement all the way to a highway exit.

Police traced the vehicle to a company in Changshu, Jiangsu Province. The driver was identified and fined more than 60,000 yuan ($8,659) to repair the damages.

Yangtse Evening Post





