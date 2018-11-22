International festival brings art, entertainment to Northwest China

Celebrated conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Berlin Philharmonic kicked off an annual international music festival in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province Tuesday evening.



The 17th Xi'an International Music Festival opened on Tuesday in the city of Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province.



Dudamel and the Berlin Philharmonic performed world-renowned US composer Bernstein's Jeremiah at the Xi'an Concert Hall, kicking off the festival and commemorating the 100th anniversary of the great composer's birth.



Their performance of Shostakovich's Symphony No.5 in the second half also received thunderous applause.



"This is the most anticipated concert of the year for me," said Mao Xiao, an undergraduate studying in neighboring Sichuan Province. She traveled three hours by train and waited six hours to get a ticket to the event.



The music festival has invited more than 500 artists from 16 countries and regions to give around 30 performances over the following two months. Well-known pianist Ivo Pogorelich and baritone Leo Nucci are scheduled to perform at the festival.



Besides various concerts, the festival will also hold a series of activities such as lectures to bring classical music to local people.



The first Xi'an International Music Festival was held in 2002.



So far, more than 370 performances have been organized and more than 6,400 artists from across the world have taken part, while more than 380,000 people have attended.



The Xi'an International Music Festival has become one of the most influential art festivals in Central and West China.





