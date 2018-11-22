Art exhibition by Chinese artists launched in Myanmar’s Yangon

An art exhibition by Chinese artists was launched in Myanmar's former capital Yangon on Wednesday as part of a China-Myanmar culture exchange program.



The exhibition, titled Myanmar: Through the Dragon's Brush, was jointly organized by China Daily Asia Pacific Limited and the Chinese Culture and Art Association.



"It is my great pleasure to present very fine artworks by nine of China's highly-admired painters. Over the last few days, our artists have visited historically significant locations of exquisite beauty in Myanmar to capture the spirit of these places," Zhou Li, China Daily editor-in-chief, said during the opening ceremony for the exhibition.



The exhibition aims to introduce Myanmar's beautiful landmarks to the world through the cultural perspectives of Chinese artists, Chai Bu-kuk, director of the Chinese Artists Association, told the Xinhua News Agency.



The two-day exhibition features more than 100 artworks depicting Myanmar's most famous landmarks and scenery by nine artists from the Chinese Culture and Art Association.

