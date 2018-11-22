Learning Chinese

Chat attack

Lucky box



幸运盒子



(xìnɡyùn hézǐ)

A: This restaurant is so popular! There are 16 tables ahead of us. Why don't we just keep walking around the mall?



这家店可真受欢迎啊,我们前面居然排了16桌。要不,我们继续在商场里逛一逛？



(zhèjiā diàn kě zhēn shòu huānyínɡ a, wǒmén qiánmiàn jūrán pái le shíliù zhuō. yàobù, wǒmén jìxù zài shānɡchǎnɡ lǐ ɡuànɡ yí ɡuànɡ?)



B: Sure, but I'd rather try to go get a lucky box.



好呀,但是我更想去玩幸运盒子。



(hǎoya, dànshì wǒ ɡènɡxiǎnɡ qù wán xìnɡyùn hézǐ.)

A: What's a lucky box?



幸运盒子是什么？



(xìnɡyùn hézǐ shì shénme?)

B: Look! The boxes in this gaming machine are lucky boxes. If we answer the questions the machine asks correctly, a box will automatically come out. Let's see what surprise we can get from our lucky box!



看！这个游戏机里装的就是幸运盒子。我们答对问题,盒子就会自动从机器里运出来,看看我们的幸运盒子里面有什么惊喜！



(kàn! zhèɡè yóuxì jī lǐ zhuānɡ de jiùshì xìnɡyùn hézǐ. wǒmén dáduì wèntí, hézǐ jiùhuì zìdònɡ cónɡ jīqì lǐ yùn chūlái, kànkàn wǒmén de xìnɡyùn hézǐ lǐmiàn yǒu shénme jīnɡxǐ!)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





