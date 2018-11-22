Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/22 17:13:40

Puzzle





ACROSS



  1 Has deficiencies

  6 Switch positions

 10 "Curses!" kin

 14 Alaskan native

 15 Lemminglike rodent

 16 Sign promoting savings

 17 Creator of far-out 36-Across

 20 Recognize a general

 21 Happen ___ (discover)

 22 Yacht pronoun

 23 Type of iron or book

 25 Say again

 27 "Right, horse"

 30 That bloke

 31 Food in the woods?

 32 Many trees

 34 Casual no

 36 Mental sparks

 40 Prove to be allergic

 43 Short-tailed lemur

 44 Hubble builder

 45 Cookie brand

 46 Buzzing pest

 48 "Cool" relative

 50 Went to waste

 51 Does 80 in a 65

 54 Legitimate

 56 "___ the ramparts we ..."

 57 Bottleneck wedge?

 59 Draw parallels

 63 Irrational juvenile

 66 Bird with a forked tail

 67 Rocks in pockets

 68 Upper-crust group

 69 Fruit for flavoring gin

 70 Passe TV dial abbr.

 71 Mortise connection

DOWN



  1 Police want you to follow them?

  2 "Et ___" (and others)

  3 Conned place?

  4 Some African antelopes

  5 It saves nine if in time

  6 Eggs, fancified

  7 Get misty, as windshields

  8 Gymnastic maneuver

  9 Spanish Mrs.

 10 Cause of a one-hr. shift

 11 Paycheck booster

 12 An American greeting

 13 Fundamental belief

 18 Sheep brand

 19 Deficient blood condition

 24 Thing on a check

 26 Director Almodovar

 27 Major desert

 28 Acquire through merit

 29 ___ out (scraped together)

 31 Kimono sporter

 33 "Beetle Bailey" character

 35 School adjunct

 37 Things to shuck

 38 Floating on the Indian

 39 Bar snort

 41 Super benevolent

 42 Stuck, as a landing

 47 "I, Robot" writer

 49 32-card 31-Across

 51 Shoe complements

 52 Great danger

 53 A Muse

 54 Irritating one

 55 Consisting of two

 58 Muck go with

 60 Like (with "to")

 61 Jackson 5 guitarist

 62 Heaven on Earth, once

 64 Last letter

 65 Maximizing suffix

Solution



 

