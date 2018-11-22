Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Has deficiencies
6 Switch positions
10 "Curses!" kin
14 Alaskan native
15 Lemminglike rodent
16 Sign promoting savings
17 Creator of far-out 36-Across
20 Recognize a general
21 Happen ___ (discover)
22 Yacht pronoun
23 Type of iron or book
25 Say again
27 "Right, horse"
30 That bloke
31 Food in the woods?
32 Many trees
34 Casual no
36 Mental sparks
40 Prove to be allergic
43 Short-tailed lemur
44 Hubble builder
45 Cookie brand
46 Buzzing pest
48 "Cool" relative
50 Went to waste
51 Does 80 in a 65
54 Legitimate
56 "___ the ramparts we ..."
57 Bottleneck wedge?
59 Draw parallels
63 Irrational juvenile
66 Bird with a forked tail
67 Rocks in pockets
68 Upper-crust group
69 Fruit for flavoring gin
70 Passe TV dial abbr.
71 Mortise connectionDOWN
1 Police want you to follow them?
2 "Et ___" (and others)
3 Conned place?
4 Some African antelopes
5 It saves nine if in time
6 Eggs, fancified
7 Get misty, as windshields
8 Gymnastic maneuver
9 Spanish Mrs.
10 Cause of a one-hr. shift
11 Paycheck booster
12 An American greeting
13 Fundamental belief
18 Sheep brand
19 Deficient blood condition
24 Thing on a check
26 Director Almodovar
27 Major desert
28 Acquire through merit
29 ___ out (scraped together)
31 Kimono sporter
33 "Beetle Bailey" character
35 School adjunct
37 Things to shuck
38 Floating on the Indian
39 Bar snort
41 Super benevolent
42 Stuck, as a landing
47 "I, Robot" writer
49 32-card 31-Across
51 Shoe complements
52 Great danger
53 A Muse
54 Irritating one
55 Consisting of two
58 Muck go with
60 Like (with "to")
61 Jackson 5 guitarist
62 Heaven on Earth, once
64 Last letter
65 Maximizing suffix
Solution