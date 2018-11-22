Puzzle

1 Has deficiencies6 Switch positions10 "Curses!" kin14 Alaskan native15 Lemminglike rodent16 Sign promoting savings17 Creator of far-out 36-Across20 Recognize a general21 Happen ___ (discover)22 Yacht pronoun23 Type of iron or book25 Say again27 "Right, horse"30 That bloke31 Food in the woods?32 Many trees34 Casual no36 Mental sparks40 Prove to be allergic43 Short-tailed lemur44 Hubble builder45 Cookie brand46 Buzzing pest48 "Cool" relative50 Went to waste51 Does 80 in a 6554 Legitimate56 "___ the ramparts we ..."57 Bottleneck wedge?59 Draw parallels63 Irrational juvenile66 Bird with a forked tail67 Rocks in pockets68 Upper-crust group69 Fruit for flavoring gin70 Passe TV dial abbr.71 Mortise connection1 Police want you to follow them?2 "Et ___" (and others)3 Conned place?4 Some African antelopes5 It saves nine if in time6 Eggs, fancified7 Get misty, as windshields8 Gymnastic maneuver9 Spanish Mrs.10 Cause of a one-hr. shift11 Paycheck booster12 An American greeting13 Fundamental belief18 Sheep brand19 Deficient blood condition24 Thing on a check26 Director Almodovar27 Major desert28 Acquire through merit29 ___ out (scraped together)31 Kimono sporter33 "Beetle Bailey" character35 School adjunct37 Things to shuck38 Floating on the Indian39 Bar snort41 Super benevolent42 Stuck, as a landing47 "I, Robot" writer49 32-card 31-Across51 Shoe complements52 Great danger53 A Muse54 Irritating one55 Consisting of two58 Muck go with60 Like (with "to")61 Jackson 5 guitarist62 Heaven on Earth, once64 Last letter65 Maximizing suffix

Solution