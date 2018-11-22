US economy could slow down next year: economists

The US economy could grow at a slower pace next year, due to reduced stimulus from tax cuts and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, among others, economists predicted.



A group of 10 economists have an average forecast of 2.4 percent for US economic growth in 2019, and some foresee a recession by 2020, according to a CNBC survey released Wednesday.



Economists said that the previous positive boost from tax cuts is expected to fade in the coming months, which could in turn hurt corporate profit growth, and to some degree, drag the economic growth down.



In a more pessimistic view, Goldman Sachs said Sunday that US GDP growth will slow to below 2 percent in the second half of 2019, as the Fed continues to raise interest rates and the effects of tax cuts fade. JP Morgan economists expected the US economy to grow at a pace of 1.9 percent in 2019.



The US economy grew at an annual pace of 3.5 percent in the third quarter and 4.2 percent in the second quarter this year, according to the Bureau of Economic Statistics.



The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate for the third time this year in September, and it has also indicated another possible rate hike in December. Last week, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the federal funds rate is "not too far" from neutral.

