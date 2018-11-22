Happy birthday:







When dealing with unusual situations, listening to your intuition will enable you to avoid failure. A major financial opportunity is heading your way today. However, some research on your part will be needed to fully capitalize on it. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 9, 14, 19.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will have to handle more than your normal workload at the office today. While this will be tiring, your efforts will pay off in the end. Romance is in the stars for you. This evening will be an excellent time to head out and meet new people. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Contributing to a cause you believe in will enable you to meet friends who think the same as you do. Artistic endeavours will prove extremely fruitful today, so go ahead and start creating! ✭✭✭ ✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It's time for you to take a closer look at your finances. Rethinking your budget will allow you to discover new places where you can save some extra money. If you plan things the right way, you are sure to see a significant increase in your bank account. ✭✭✭✭







Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your uncanny insight into financial matters will enable you to play a huge role in developing a sound business plan. However, you have to make sure you speak up so that others can benefit from your ideas. ✭✭✭







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You are sure to meet some interesting new companions if you take part in community events or activities today. Your outgoing nature is sure to make you the center of attention. ✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)







Advertising what you are capable of is not arrogance, it's a necessary step on the path to success. If you put your work out there for all to see, someone is sure to take an interest in you. ✭✭✭✭







Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Love is in the air today. Things are sure to end just the way you want them to if you try to take your relationship to the next level. A job offer is heading your way, but will also come with a certain amount of risk attached. ✭✭✭







Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)







Don't be afraid to explore unknown territory today. By trying out something new you may end up discovering something that could change your life forever. Money matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭✭







Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)







Someone in your life will not understand or approve of your plans. While their support would be great, you cannot let anyone stand between you and your goals. Taking time out to talk over things with friends will provide you with some interesting insights. ✭✭✭







Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



This will be a good day for some dedicated "me time." Feel free to spend time doing the things you enjoy with the people you love the most. A break from your everyday routine will be a great way to recharge. ✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A difficult situation will make it very hard for you to reach your goals today. Discipline and perseverance will be the tools that help see you through to the end. ✭✭✭







Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to shopping. Any bargain hunting you do today will pay huge dividends. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



