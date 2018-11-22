New Yorkers explore Chinese cuisine during Shanghainese food festival

Visitors in New York taste traditional Shanghainese food. Photo: VCG

Chef from Shanghai introduces how to make xiaolongbao to the audience at the event. Photo: VCG

Joyce Fox, a 64-year-old New Yorker, canceled her usual afternoon plan of hanging out with friends to attend a culinary class during the Shanghai Food Festival and Tourism Promotion at Macy's flagship store in New York.For Fox, it was a moment of bonding with the unique and spectacular culinary culture that she was really into, and also a rare chance to learn how to make authentic Shanghai cuisine.Themed "Eat, Love, Shanghai," the event featured a free taste of Shanghai's signature food including xiaolongbao (steamed soup dumplings), qingtuan (green sticky rice balls) and savory mooncakes, as well as a cooking class during which three Chinese chefs demonstrated how to make the above delicacies."I'm always amazed at my Chinese friend's cooking skills. It's exciting to have a try myself," said Fox while busy making xiaolongbao. Her hands folded the dough attentively and snapped a selfie with her first Chinese culinary works after completion.Describing the experience as "an interesting adventure of exploring a different culture," Fox said she would like to practice more at home, as food generally serves as a natural gateway to the essence of the culture it represents.Along with Fox in the two-hour class were 20 other New Yorkers. While enjoying the hands-on experience, they kept asking questions ranging from filling recipes to the proper way of steaming."It's quite difficult for me to fold it into proper shape. But as a first try, I am satisfied," said 78-year-old Ira Slutzky, a retired engineer and ardent fan of Chinese food, adding that he had been to China several times and expects to travel to Shanghai in the near future."Shanghai is a city of rich and unique details among which food is an integral part," said Cheng Meihong, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration, co-organizer of the event, adding that it is always the right time to visit Shanghai since the city has so much to offer.Nestled between the Yangtze River and the Pacific Ocean, Shanghai's defining character of openness, creativity and tolerance has helped cultivate its spectacular culinary culture.In 2016, the Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration and NYC & Company jointly announced that the two cities had formed a city-to-city tourism partnership to promote tourism in both cities.The "Eat, Love, Shanghai" promotional event was a key event to mark the second anniversary of the partnership between the two cities."New York is a center of diversified cultures and Shanghai is a great collaborator with us," said Makiko Matsuda Healy, managing director of Tourism Market Development from NYC & Company."The event is beneficial to the enhancement of in-depth understanding for both cities which share a lot in common," she added.

Steamed xiaolongbao Photo: VCG



