Is California wildfire partly man-made?

The wildfire in California has killed dozens of people, destroyed thousands of homes and become the state's deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record. The massive and choking plumes of smoke continue to blanket northern California. One pregnant friend escaped the northern Bay area last weekend. "Seeing the gray sky on my way to the airport, it feels like the end of world," she said. What turned a paradise into a "dead city?" Is it a natural disaster or a man-made one?



US officials have yet to draw conclusions on the cause of the inferno. There is no doubt that the dry Mediterranean climate of California is susceptible to wildfires, but the natural factor is not the major cause.



First, because of global warming vegetation tends to dry out more. Statistics show that the autumn of California has been roughly three degrees Fahrenheit warmer since 1980. It makes a big difference to the moisture levels of plants, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at University of California at Los Angeles. Currently, the moisture levels in vegetation across California are at the lowest levels on record. Normally, by mid-November, the ground and the vegetation is damp. So sparks from cars, power lines and campfires have a difficult time growing into large fires.



However, due to climate change, spring arrives early and rainfall has been reduced. The warmer temperature dries out brush, grasses and trees into explosively flammable fuel by late summer and autumn. In addition, the warmer atmosphere makes the flames harder to contain as they burn bigger and hotter.



The second direct contributor to the blaze is the increasing amount of dead tree fuel. Data shows there were 129 million dead trees in California by December 2017, but the local government failed to clean them up to reduce the risk of wildfire. Due to the lack of funds, California's legislature always vetoed a bill on forest thinning, leaving more than 130 million dead trees without a clean-up, which undoubtedly exacerbated the disaster.



Finally, the growing population in California is a challenge for fire control. The population has doubled since the 70s of the last century. Due to population pressures, more and more people live and build houses in fire-prone areas near forests. A study led by the University of Wisconsin shows from 1990 to 2010, there was a 41-percent increase in the number of houses in America's "wild land-urban interface" (WUI).



WUI refers to the transition zone between unoccupied land and human development. These land and communities adjacent to and surrounded by wild plots are at risk of wildfires. Now one in three Americans lives in such fire-prone areas.



I live on the east coast of the US, and my house is built on WUI. There is a large forest behind my dwelling and no one ever told me how to escape and protect my house if a wildfire erupted. No one designed the escape route for wildfires and no evacuation exercises have been held.



Similarly in California, people are used to living on the edge of forests, but rarely regard them as threats. In the United States, people seem to know better how to avoid shooting, but few are skilled in dealing with unexpected forest blazes.



In California, wildfires have become a new threat. In 2017 alone, there were 9,133 wildfires in California which burned up 1.4 million acres. "We don't even say 'fire season' any more. It's year round," said Scott McLean, deputy chief of Cal Fire, the state's primary firefighting agency this week. Scientists say as temperatures continue to rise, catastrophic fires and the unhealthy smoke will almost certainly become more frequent in California and across the West in the coming years. Governor Jerry Brown called this "a new abnormal" earlier this month. He says, "Things like this [latest deadly wildfire] will be part of our future. Things like this and worse."



The battle against wildfire is a long-term one. The United States government still has a lot to do: more education campaigns to teach people how to create "defensible space" around their homes. More forest thinning. More controlled burns. More escape route drills, and more firefighting equipment.



The author is a Mason fellow at Harvard Kennedy School. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn